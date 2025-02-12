United Kingdom won't retaliate immediately to United States' steel and aluminium tariffs

HQ

The United Kingdom has opted for a measured approach in response to the United States' decision to renew steel and aluminium tariffs, despite strong calls from industry leaders for retaliation.

The UK's trade minister, Douglas Alexander, recently stated that the government would not engage in a rash response but would instead focus on a calm and rational strategy. "What British industry needs and deserves is not a knee-jerk reaction," he said.

While countries like Canada and the European Union are preparing to challenge the tariffs announced by President Donald Trump, the UK's involvement is less significant as it supplies only a small portion of steel to the United States.

However, concerns persist that these tariffs could negatively affect the UK steel sector, with fears that the excess steel, as a result of countries redirecting their exports, could lead to cheaper prices in the UK market.

The UK government plans to engage with both steel companies and unions, but political opposition warns that this moment could mark a turning point for the UK's steel industry. For now, it remains to be seen whether this diplomatic balancing act will prove effective.