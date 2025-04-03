United Kingdom will host 2035 Women's World Cup as it is the only valid candidacy

HQ

The United Kingdom will host FIFA Women's World Cup in 2035, because they were the only valid bid. FIFA's president Gianni Infantino announced it on Thursday, saying that the deadline for applications was last Monday, and only a joint bidding from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland came on time... despite Spain's expressing interest on hosting it.

Only countries from Europe or Africa were valid due to rotation rules. Women's World Cup in 2027 will be in Brazil, and the following in 2031 will take place in the United States, and maybe other CONCACAF countries.

It is strange, because Rafael Louzán, Spanish Football Federation president, said last Friday that they were planning launcing a joint candidature with Portugal and Morocco, similar to the Men's 2030 World Cup, and he said that the deadline was this Friday. But it seems that, either he was wrong, or FIFA has already deciced that the UK will be the home for the World Cup to be held in ten years, nearly 70 years since they had the men's World Cup in 1966.