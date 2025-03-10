United Kingdom voices concerns over Chinese actions in South China Sea

HQ

The United Kingdom has expressed growing concerns about China's actions in the South China Sea, which are described as dangerous and destabilising by British Foreign Minister David Lammy (via Reuters).

In a statement shared via social media, Lammy emphasised the importance of these critical maritime routes for both the United Kingdom and the global economy, noting that any threat to their security could have far-reaching consequences.

His comments came after a visit to the Philippines, a nation on the frontline of the ongoing territorial disputes in the region. There, Lammy reiterated that the Philippines is facing regular challenges to freedom of navigation and international law from Chinese activities.

This follows the United Kingdom's growing security cooperation with the Philippines, including a recent agreement aimed at bolstering defence, regional security, and climate action. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.