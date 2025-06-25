United Kingdom to purchase fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear weapons

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . The United Kingdom has confirmed plans to acquire a fleet of American-made F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying tactical nuclear weapons, marking its return to an airborne nuclear deterrent after decades.



The government has pledged to boost overall defence and security spending to 5% of economic output by 2035 to meet a NATO target. "In an era of radical uncertainty we can no longer take peace for granted," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement.

The proposed increase responds to long-standing demands from President Donald Trump and rising security fears in Europe. While all allies have formally agreed to the plan, Spain has voiced its reluctance, arguing that lower investment still meets NATO obligations.