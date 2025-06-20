United Kingdom temporarily pulls embassy staff from Iran amid rising tensions

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . The United Kingdom government has decided to temporarily withdraw its diplomatic staff from the British embassy in Iran, pointing to deteriorating security conditions in the region, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Due to the current security situation, we have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily withdraw our UK staff from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely," the United Kingdom said on its travel advice website page for Iran.

While the embassy remains operational through remote means, the move underscores growing concerns over recent hostilities between Israel and Iran. British officials continue to advocate for diplomatic efforts, with high-level talks underway in Geneva.