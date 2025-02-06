United Kingdom takes the lead in Ukraine defence talks

HQ

For the first time, the United Kingdom will take the reins at the 26th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), shifting the leadership from the United States. The gathering, set for 12 February at NATO's headquarters in Brussels, marks a significant change in the ongoing support for Ukraine amidst the conflict with Russia.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey (who has already stated that the United Kingdom is committed to step up further the support for Ukraine throughout 2025) will preside over the discussions, which are expected to address Ukraine's defense priorities and international military support in the lead-up to a NATO defence ministers' summit.

This shift comes as the United States reassesses its role in European defense, especially with the influence of a new administration under President Donald Trump. The UK's increased involvement signals a stronger European commitment to Ukraine's defense needs, with more than 50 nations participating in this pivotal meeting. For now, it remains to be seen how this shift in leadership will impact future support for Ukraine.