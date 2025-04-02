United Kingdom pushes forward with laser weapon by 2027

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . The country is ramping up efforts to deploy its Dragonfire laser weapon on Royal Navy destroyers by 2027, significantly advancing the timeline for this cutting-edge technology. You can read the announcement here.

This comes as the government continues its commitment to investing in future defence technologies. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom's ambitious Challenger 3 tank upgrade has hit a roadblock due to supply chain issues, with efforts underway to resolve delays.

The Defense Ministry's budget has been bolstered with additional funds to overcome these challenges, ensuring the timely delivery of both the Dragonfire system and the Challenger 3's enhanced capabilities. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.