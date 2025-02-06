United Kingdom pushes ahead with small modular reactors to reduce dependence on Russian energy

HQ

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is leading the charge to modernize the United Kingdom's energy sector, unveiling a new plan to introduce small modular reactors (SMRs) into the country's energy landscape. These compact, cost-effective reactors promise to revolutionize nuclear power by providing clean energy closer to areas of high demand, especially as older plants near the end of their lifespans.

Starmer's vision includes encouraging investments that could pave the way for a new manufacturing industry, creating tens of thousands of jobs and boosting regional economies. Additionally, SMRs' smaller size makes them ideal for more locations across England and Wales, bypassing the country's restrictive nuclear site list.

While the potential to lower energy bills for nearby households adds appeal, the plan faces opposition from local communities concerned about nuclear safety. As the UK pushes for a future where clean, affordable energy is homegrown, the question remains: will the public embrace this nuclear rebirth? For now, it remains to be seen what the results will be once the plan comes to life.