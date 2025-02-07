United Kingdom orders Apple to unlock encrypted cloud data

HQ

In a new request, the United Kingdom government has demanded Apple provide access to users' encrypted data stored in its cloud service, a request that has sparked concerns about privacy rights.

The Home Office issued a "technical capability notice" under the Investigatory Powers Act, asking Apple to create a backdoor that would allow authorities to access fully encrypted materials from users worldwide.

This marks a significant challenge to Apple's commitment to privacy, which it considers a "fundamental human right." The request targets Apple's Advanced Data Protection service, which uses end-to-end encryption, preventing even Apple from decrypting the data.

This sweeping demand, which applies globally, has raised alarms, particularly in the context of international data-sharing agreements like the one between the United Kingdom and the European Union.

According to experts, this could ignite a major clash over privacy rights, with the potential to affect Apple's global operations. For now, it remains to be seen how Apple will respond to this unprecedented request.