United Kingdom: No Ukraine peace talks without Ukraine

United Kingdom Defence Secretary, John Healey, made it clear that any peace talks regarding Ukraine must prioritize the voice of the country itself.

Speaking ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels, Healey stressed that Ukraine's input must be central to any discussions, following recent efforts by United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the war.

Healey acknowledged the desire for peace but warned that Russia still poses a significant threat beyond Ukraine's borders. While NATO's solidarity on the matter faces challenges, particularly with Washington's evolving stance, Healey reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to supporting Ukraine with military aid.

This includes a new £150 million package to provide vital equipment, such as drones, tanks, and air defense systems. With the complexities of international relations intensifying, the path to a resolution remains uncertain. For now, it remains to be seen how much of a voice Ukraine will have in the peace talks.