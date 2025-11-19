United Kingdom: "Military options ready" after Russian vessel uses lasers against British pilots

HQ

British Defence Secretary John Healey said on Wednesday that "military options" are ready should the Russian spy ship Yantar pose a threat, after the vessel aimed lasers at RAF pilots monitoring its movements.

The Royal Navy and Royal Air Force routinely track potential threats, and such missions have intensified since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Healey described the laser targeting as "deeply dangerous" and stressed that Britain is prepared to respond depending on the ship's actions.

The Yantar, designed for intelligence gathering and undersea cable mapping, is currently positioned at the edge of British waters, north of Scotland. Healey confirmed this was the first time the vessel had directed lasers at RAF personnel and announced changes to the navy's rules of engagement to allow closer monitoring of the ship.