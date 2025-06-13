English
United Kingdom issues warning for travel to Israel after Israeli strikes on Iran

Escalation fears prompt updated guidance for British nationals.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. "The situation could escalate quickly and could pose significant risks, including missile fire." On Friday, the United Kingdom updated its travel guidance to Israel with this announcement, which you can read in full right here.

The update follows recent military developments in the region, with officials highlighting the potential for missile attacks and broader instability. Similar alerts have been extended to other countries in the Middle East. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

Luton Airport UK October 13 '24. El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737 900 ER reg. 4X EHC sits on the tarmac prior to departure to Ben Gurion Airport Israel. This aircraft first flew on 1-7-14. Shalom // Shutterstock

