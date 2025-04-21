English
United Kingdom intercepts Russian aircraft over Baltic Sea

NATO's skies tighten as UK and allies shadow Russian movements near Poland.

The latest news on the United Kingdom and Russia. We now know that British fighter jets have intercepted Russian military aircraft three times in just two days, highlighting growing tensions over the Baltic Sea.

The Typhoon jets, deployed from Malbork Air Base in northern Poland, were sent to identify and monitor surveillance planes and fighter jets flying near NATO territory. These missions are part of a quick-response protocol aimed at ensuring the safety of European skies.

The RAF's operations were conducted in coordination with NATO's enhanced Air Policing measures, now bolstered by Sweden's recent accession to the alliance. The presence of Russian planes raises more concerns over recurring incursions near sensitive airspace.

Eurofighter Typhoon formation in flight // Shutterstock

