United Kingdom holds back military support as Iran responds to Israeli strikes

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . The UK is refraining from providing direct military aid to Israel as Iran reacts to recent Israeli operations. Despite past involvement in regional air patrols, British officials emphasize diplomacy and urge both parties to avoid escalation.



You might be interested: Israel strikes Iran in escalating conflict over nuclear capabilities.



The government remains cautious, with no active engagement reported in ongoing hostilities. Starmer on X: "The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region."