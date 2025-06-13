English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

United Kingdom holds back military support as Iran responds to Israeli strikes

British forces are not currently assisting Israel amid rising tensions, while Prime Minister calls for diplomatic restraint.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. The UK is refraining from providing direct military aid to Israel as Iran reacts to recent Israeli operations. Despite past involvement in regional air patrols, British officials emphasize diplomacy and urge both parties to avoid escalation.

The government remains cautious, with no active engagement reported in ongoing hostilities. Starmer on X: "The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no one in the region."

United Kingdom holds back military support as Iran responds to Israeli strikes
Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2024. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, receives the English Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, with military honors at the Federal Chancellery // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIranUnited Kingdom


Loading next content