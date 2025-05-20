English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

United Kingdom halts trade talks with Israel over new Gaza offensive

London freezes negotiations and intensifies sanctions in response to growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that the United Kingdom has just suspended its free trade negotiations with Israel and summoned the Israeli ambassador following Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza.

British officials also imposed new sanctions targeting West Bank settlers linked to violence against Palestinians. The move underscores rising diplomatic pressure as concerns over aid blockades and civilian casualties continue to mount.

United Kingdom halts trade talks with Israel over new Gaza offensive
Palestinians struggle to obtain clean water due to the water crisis and water cuts in the Gaza Strip amid the war and the imposed blockade, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on May 8, 2025 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestineUnited Kingdom


Loading next content