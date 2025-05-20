United Kingdom halts trade talks with Israel over new Gaza offensive

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that the United Kingdom has just suspended its free trade negotiations with Israel and summoned the Israeli ambassador following Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza.
British officials also imposed new sanctions targeting West Bank settlers linked to violence against Palestinians. The move underscores rising diplomatic pressure as concerns over aid blockades and civilian casualties continue to mount.