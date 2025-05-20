United Kingdom halts trade talks with Israel over new Gaza offensive

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . We now know that the United Kingdom has just suspended its free trade negotiations with Israel and summoned the Israeli ambassador following Israel's expanded military operations in Gaza.



You might be interested: At least 50 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza this Tuesday.



British officials also imposed new sanctions targeting West Bank settlers linked to violence against Palestinians. The move underscores rising diplomatic pressure as concerns over aid blockades and civilian casualties continue to mount.