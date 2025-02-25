United Kingdom halts aid to Rwanda amid Congo conflict allegations

HQ

In a new move, the United Kingdom has announced the suspension of certain bilateral aid to Rwanda and imposed a series of diplomatic sanctions over the country's alleged support for the M23 rebel group in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (via Reuters).

The M23 group, which has gained control over significant areas in eastern Congo, including major cities like Goma and Bukavu, has sparked global concern. Despite Rwanda's denial of backing the group, it argues that its military actions are purely defensive, aimed at countering hostile forces from Congo.

In response, the British government has pledged to withhold high-level participation in Rwandan events, restrict trade engagements, and pause direct financial aid, except for assistance to the most vulnerable.

With diplomatic tensions rising, the United Kingdom continues to advocate for a political solution rather than a military one, signalling the suspension of defence-related support and a review of arms exports. For now, it remains to be seen how these measures will affect Rwanda's stance and the broader conflict.