United Kingdom, France, and Germany urge restraint after Israeli strikes on Iran

Leaders call for calm after Israeli strikes on Iranian sites.

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Following recent Israeli attacks on sensitive locations in Iran, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany jointly appealed for de-escalation in the region, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said.

"The leaders discussed the long-held grave concerns about Iran's nuclear programme, and called on all sides to refrain from further escalation that could further destabilise the region," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said in a statement.

In this coordinated call, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed deep concern over Iran's nuclear ambitions and urged all parties to avoid further provocation. As always, stay tuned for further updates.

French President Macron, UK Prime Minister Starmer, German Chancellor Merz, Polish Prime Minister Tusk, Ukrainian President Zelensky and Olena Zelenska on Independence Square Kyiv Ukraine, May 10 2025 // Shutterstock

