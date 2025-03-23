United Kingdom, France, and Germany push for Gaza ceasefire

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . The United Kingdom, France, and Germany have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the need for Israel to restore humanitarian access.

Expressing deep concern over the rising civilian toll and the worsening humanitarian crisis, the European trio insisted on the urgent resumption of water, electricity, and medical evacuations, citing international humanitarian law.

They also reiterated that a military solution cannot resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and urged Hamas to release Israeli hostages. Their statement follows growing alarm over an attack affecting a United Nations facility, prompting demands for an investigation.