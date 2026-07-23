United Kingdom considered suspending trade agreement with Israel, but ultimately committed to deal

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It has been revealed the United Kingdom once explored suspending its trade agreement with Israel over the atrocities the nation was committing in Palestine across the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

As per Sky News, an assessment was launched in August 2025 as part of the UK's response to the conflict devastating the Middle-Eastern state, but seemingly this suspension was axed due to "unpredictable consequences and significant economic disruption for British businesses," as per trade minister at the time, Chris Bryant.

The aim of the assessment was to determine how a suspension of the existing trade agreement would impact the economic and social state of the UK. As the agreement was signed in 2019, it allows Israel preferential tax treatment and can largely enter the UK tariff free.