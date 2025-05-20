English
United Kingdom, France and Canada warn Israel of sanctions over Gaza offensive

Western allies signal tougher stance amid growing humanitarian concerns.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Monday, the leaders of the United Kingdom, France and Canada have jointly warned Israel of potential concrete sanctions if it continues its military offensive in Gaza and maintains its blockade on humanitarian aid.

The message, aimed directly at Netanyahu, marks an escalation in Western pressure as the conflict intensifies and famine warnings grow. While Israel defends its strategy as necessary for self-defense and hostage recovery, international support keeps mounting.

Palestinians receive hot meals (takiya) from the Rafah Charity Kitchen in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, ON 13 May 2025 // Shutterstock

