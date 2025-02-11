United Kingdom and United States refuse to sign Paris AI summit declaration

HQ

During the second day of the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, the United Kingdom and the United States chose not to sign an international declaration on artificial intelligence, a move that underscores widening global divisions over the technology's governance.

While 60 signatories pledged to promote AI in an "open" and "ethical" manner, officials from the United Kingdom cited national interests, and United States Vice President JD Vance warned against excessive regulation, arguing it could stifle innovation.

His remarks stood in contrast to French President Emmanuel Macron, who advocated for stronger oversight. The decision also raised questions about the credibility of the United Kingdom's past leadership on AI safety, especially after hosting its own AI Safety Summit in 2023.

Meanwhile, the broader geopolitical landscape is shifting, with trade tensions between the United States and Europe adding further complexity to discussions on AI policy. For now, it remains to be seen how this divergence will shape the future of artificial intelligence regulation.