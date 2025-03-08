United Kingdom and Philippines strengthen ties amid global challenges

HQ

British Foreign Minister David Lammy and his Philippine counterpart, Enrique Manalo, have outlined a new path for collaboration, reaffirming their shared commitment to a rules-based international order, David Lammy said on Saturday (via Reuters).

During Lammy's official visit to Manila, the two nations signed a joint framework agreement designed to boost cooperation across multiple fronts, from defense and regional security to climate action.

The agreement signals a mutual resolve to support a free and open Indo-Pacific region, with both countries emphasizing the importance of international law and honoring their obligations under the United Nations Charter.

As tensions rise in the South China Sea, the Philippines has sought to strengthen its security partnerships, particularly with the United Kingdom and its long-time ally, the United States. For now, it remains to be seen how these ties will unfold.