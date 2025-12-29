United Kingdom and Germany sign $70 million artillery deal after "Ukraine war lessons"

HQ

The UK has signed a £52m ($70m) deal with Germany to acquire a new mobile artillery system capable of firing on the move and striking targets up to 70km away.

Under the agreement, the British army will receive an early version of the German-made RCH 155, while two additional platforms will be delivered to Germany for joint testing. The deal falls under the Trinity House defence pact signed in 2024 to deepen UK-German military cooperation.

The RCH 155 is designed to replace older British artillery and improve mobility, allowing units to fire quickly and relocate before enemy counterfire. UK officials said the system reflects battlefield lessons from Ukraine, where speed and mobility have proven critical. The two countries will share test data and facilities to speed up development and reduce costs.

UK Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry:

"The British Army will soon have new artillery that can fire on the move. This builds on lessons from Ukraine, enabling our Army to hit targets 70km away and move fast away from returning fire so they can fire again. The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of being able to fire rapidly and move, and it is such lessons that are informing our procurement decisions and helping us deliver on the Strategic Defense Review."