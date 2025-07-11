United Kingdom and France reach new migration and Ukraine support deal

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom and France . On Thursday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up their state meetings in London with a fresh agreement on migration controls and post-war Ukraine planning.

"I'm pleased to announce our agreement today on a groundbreaking returns pilot. For the very first time, migrants arriving in small boats will be detained and returned to France in short order. This will show others trying to make the same journey that it will be in vain."

"Supporting Ukraine is not just the right thing to do, it's essential for delivering security at home. As close partners and NATO allies, the UK and France have a deep history of defence collaboration and today's agreements take our partnership to the next level."