United Kingdom and France propose one-month truce for Ukraine

In a joint initiative, France and the United Kingdom have suggested a partial truce lasting one month, aimed at halting air, sea, and energy infrastructure attacks between Russia and Ukraine (via Reuters).

This proposal, driven by a surge of European diplomatic efforts, seeks to test Russia's willingness to engage in genuine peace talks while avoiding ground fighting. President Emmanuel Macron and Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot outlined that the truce would be a crucial step in verifying President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.

Meanwhile, the possibility of deploying European troops to Ukraine remains a later phase, contingent on the success of these negotiations. The United Kingdom has refrained from confirming the specifics of the proposal, as multiple options are still being discussed with allies. For now, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold.