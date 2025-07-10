United Kingdom and France join forces in move towards European nuclear deterrent

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom and France . On Thursday, both countries have agreed to align their nuclear deterrents more closely as part of a series of defense agreements signed by President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"In an important step forward for the United Kingdom-France nuclear partnership. A newly signed declaration will state for the first time that the respective deterrents of both countries are independent but can be co-ordinated," the UK government said in a press release.

Without merging their arsenals, both nations aim to coordinate their responses to major threats facing Europe. The summit also included plans for joint missile development and deeper cooperation in cyber and space defense. Check out the press release here.