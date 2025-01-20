Uniqlo to launch new Dragon Ball collection at the end of the month

HQ

Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo is launching a new collection at the end of this month to celebrate Dragon Ball Daima. The new anime first aired in October last year in Japan, and in the country the collection has been made available already.

Featuring designs combining the smaller characters of Daima with more of a classic anime style, the t-shirts, jumpers, and more also feature Uniqlo's traditional relaxed fit. There are just seven items in the adult's collection, with three in the kids' collection as well.

Dragon Ball Daima sees Goku and friends shrunk down due to a strange conspiracy. If they want to return to normal size, they'll have to head to the Demon Realm and figure out its mysteries.

