Uniqlo to introduce new Pokémon line in March

HQ

Japanese clothing brand is once more teaming up with Pokémon, this time to deliver a collection of clothes featuring stylish sketches of some of our favourite pocket monsters. From Pikachu to Mimikyu, there aren't many designs, but they are each likely to be popular.

First off in the new Uniqlo collection, there's the black t-shirt, with Umbreon on the back, followed by a nice green colour with Mimikyu on the front. Then there are sketches of each form of Meowth (from regular to Alolan to Galarian). Finally, we have the big mascot himself Pikachu, who is taking a nap on his t-shirt.

That just covers the adult collection, as there are also four t-shirts available for kids, too. The kids collection also includes the Pikachu shirt, alongside an ice-blue Glaceon shirt, a purple Gengar shirt, and a black t-shirt with Ceruledge on the front.

Which design do you like best?

This is an ad: