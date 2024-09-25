Unicorn Overlord reaches a million sold games way faster than Vanillaware's previous games

HQ

When we eventually summarise 2024, there's a lot to suggest that we could call it the best year ever for Japanese role-playing games. Those of us who love the genre have been eating well all the way thanks to titles like Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Persona 3 Reload, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - just to name a few.

Then we still have the fall ahead of us with really promising games like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Fantasian Neo Dimension and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

Pleasantly enough, it seems that the gaming community has appreciated this tsunami of fine Japanese role-playing games and several of them have sold very well. One of the titles that has contributed to the success is Vanillaware's hit Unicorn Overlord, which was released in March. Now, the developers and Atlus announce via Instagram that the game has sold over a million copies faster than either of the studio's previous games Dragon's Crown and 13 Sentinels - both of which took years to reach the same milestone.

We really liked Unicorn Overlord and it's very nice to hear that the slightly different and somewhat deeper role-playing game has found such a large audience, despite this year's very fierce competition.

Unicorn Overlord is out now on PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. If you want to know more about it, we recommend you read our review.