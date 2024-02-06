Unicorn Overlord gets a generous introduction

HQ

With one month to go until the release of the tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord, Vanillaware thinks it's about time we get to know more about the foundations of this adventure, something they offer with a new video. Amongst other things, it includes battles, characters (not all of them, there will be over 60 of them in the game), the world, the intricate system for relations and even gifts.

The beautiful Unicorn Overlord launches on March 8 for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. If the combination of strategy and J-RPG sounds like your jam, you should absolutely check this one out.