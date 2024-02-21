Unicorn Overlord gets a demo today

HQ

Unicorn Overlord was one of the many titles shown during today's Nintendo Direct (a Partner Showcase), and it's looking just as good as ever, offering tactical RPG action that frankly looks really good. How good? We don't have to answer that as it was confirmed during the Nintendo Direct that Unicorn Overlord is in fact getting a demo today.

At the time of writing, only Switch is confirmed for this demo, but we'll get back and update this news piece if it applies to PC, PlayStation and Xbox as well. Unicorn Overlord launches on March 8, and here is a selection of new screenshots to enjoy.