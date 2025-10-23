Unhinged is an open world survival crafting game set in a megacorp experiment

As part of the Galaxies Autumn Showcase 2025, developer Unifiq made an appearance to present a glimpse at its upcoming project. Known as Unhinged, this is an open world survival crafting game that is set in an experiment conducted by a tech megacorp.

The game is described by Unifiq as what you'd get if The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was actually a sanity-first survival crafting experience, and it's a project that features a post-apocalyptic 1990s setting with retro, sci-fi, and brutalist themes.

The story of Unhinged is described as such: "Mysteriously stranded on a hostile island, you find yourself in the middle of a deadly experiment conducted by a tech megacorp. The only way to escape is to complete a series of challenges, notoriously known as 'The Chrono Trials'."

Unhinged will be a single-player game that will come to PC first in an Early Access state in 2027. It will be the studio's first project since it was founded in 2020 and there is mention that it could eventually get a console launch, but only after the 1.0 launch makes its arrival even further down the line. Otherwise, it will be a first-person game built in Unreal Engine 5, set in a map that spans nine square-kilometres and delivering an adventure that lasts over 30 hours.

Check out the announcement trailer for Unhinged below, as well as some screenshots of the game.