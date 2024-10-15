Unheard tapes from Jimi Hendrix expected to earn hundreds of thousands at auction

HQ

Jimi Hendrix's unheard tapes are set to go on auction next month. The tapes originate from 1968 and were retrieved from the office of Hendrix's manager Mike Jeffery in 1973. His assistant is now selling them on.

According to Sky News, the demos are versions of Up From The Skies, Ain't No Telling, Little Miss Lover and Stone Free. They run for around seven minutes. Auctioneer Propstore says that this will give fans the chance to listen to songs only they have access to.

The demos are each expected to earn hundreds of thousands of pounds at auction. Alongside them, other items from Hendrix are up for sale, including payslips for the artist and his band members, tour itineraries, and other documents. Not quite as exciting as the extra music, but if you're a serious collector, you'll want to keep an eye out.

This is an ad: