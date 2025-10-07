Unexpected Xbox mail suggests some get exemption from Game Pass price hike

HQ

There was a minor uproar when Microsoft announced a week ago that Game Pass Ultimate would increase in price by a full 50%. Countless people wrote on social media that they would now cancel their subscriptions, and opinion pieces on the subject were written in media one after another.

However, Pure Xbox now reports that it may not be fully as bad as feared. Some Game Pass subscribers on Reddit report that they have received mail/PMs from Microsoft saying that those with ongoing subscriptions will not be affected by the increases. There are also plenty of other users who have shared similar stories, including those who say they have previously received emails about other price hikes, after which the price was not increased after all.

Microsoft has not yet confirmed the situation and what actually applies, but given the heated discussions and confusion, it seems reasonable to believe that they will make a statement on the matter with clarification shortly.