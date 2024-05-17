Undisputed to leave Early Access and fully launch in October

Parent company Plaion, publisher Deep Silver, and developer Steel City Interactive has confirmed that later this year, the boxing title, Undisputed, will be leaving behind Early Access and making its full debut on PC and consoles.

The game will be launching on October 11, and with that in mind, we don't only have a new trailer, but a bunch of additional details about this 'complete' version of the game.

We're told that Undisputed will feature over 70 licensed boxers when it arrives, including Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk (who will fight each other this weekend in Saudi Arabia), as well as Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, and Roy Jones Jr. It will also boast a character creator, 14 fight venues, commentary provided by Todd Grisham and Johnny Nelson, a deep Career Mode, and a damage and facial transformation system to reflect real boxing injuries.

There is also promised to be a calendar of paid and free DLC to follow the launch, and talking about launch, the game will debut as one of two editions; the base Undisputed or the Undisputed Deluxe WBC Edition that also includes three packs of extra content such as fighters, attire, and alternative versions of fighters, as well as three days of earlier access to the game come October.

When Undisputed does fully launch, it will arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.