Undisputed reveals new trailer ahead of full release

Undisputed, the authentic boxing game from Steel City Interactive, has been in Early Access since January 2023. For well over a year players have been giving feedback on the boxing title, growing it to the point that it's ready for its full release.

On the 11th of October (that's this Friday) Undisputed fully launches on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It features real-life boxers, both men and women, from the sport's history and the modern era.

Also, it delivers a lot of attention to detail. If you're someone who loves to immerse themselves in the sports video games they play, it might be worth checking out the trailer below to see if Undisputed is for you.