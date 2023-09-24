Underworld director: "I wasn't necessarily even a fan of werewolves"

Now that Underworld is celebrating its 20th anniversary, the director behind that film, Les Wiseman, has talked about how he came to the franchise and how it was out of his area of expertise and interests.

Speaking to Collider, Wiseman revealed how he wasn't exactly sure how to approach a werewolf movie franchise when given the task of creating it in the first place.

"I didn't know what to do with that. I wasn't necessarily even a fan of werewolves in general. But I really wanted to make a movie at the same time, and so it was an opportunity. So it started to just develop as an interesting take on a werewolf movie, trying to find something new in that. What's a new type of opponent for a werewolf? We've seen the sheriff, we've seen the local town, and it just evolved into us all talking about, 'What if the opponent was the vampire?'"

Before Underworld, Wiseman had only spent time directing music videos and thus saw the film, despite its monster theme, as an opportunity to get into the big picture space.