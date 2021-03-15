Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Undertale

Undertale launches on Xbox tomorrow

And will be available on Xbox Game Pass from the get-go.

We're closing in on six years since Undertale launched on PC, four since the PlayStation 4 version arrived and three since Nintendo Switch owners were able to enjoy the great game, so it's understandable if those of you with just an Xbox had given up hope of seeing it. That makes tonight's announcement all the more pleasing.

Microsoft hasn't just revealed that Undertale will be released on Xbox One and Xbox Series tomorrow, but that it'll also be available on Xbox Game Pass from the get-go. The only somewhat bad news is that it's not possible to transfer save files from the PC version to the console version, so everyone will have to start the amazing adventure fresh.

Undertale

UndertaleScore

Undertale
REVIEW. Written by Tomas Veiden

"The whole thing is realised in simple 16-bit graphics, but it still manages to convey more depth than many lavish blockbusters."



