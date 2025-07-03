Underdogs shine, but heat and empty seats cloud Club World Cup

HQ

The inaugural expanded FIFA Club World Cup was billed as a prelude to global football's next big chapter, and it has not disappointed on the pitch. Underdogs have upended expectations, crowds of South American and Arabic fans have brought color and noise, and European dominance has taken a hit. But as the tournament enters its final stages, deeper concerns about player safety, weather conditions, and tepid local interest are beginning to take center stage.

What many expected to be a procession for Europe's elite clubs has instead turned into a showcase for South America and Saudi Arabia. Brazilian sides Flamengo, Fluminense, and Botafogo, along with Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia, have written some of the competition's most memorable chapters. Fluminense stunned Inter Milan 2-0 in the Round of 16. Al Hilal knocked out Manchester City in a result that reverberated worldwide. Flamengo dispatched Chelsea, and even Lionel Messi's Inter Miami added to the drama by beating Porto in the group stage, ending a 13-year European unbeaten run against non-European sides in the competition.

These shock results have injected fresh life into the tournament, proving that legacy and reputation mean little in knockout football. But just as headlines were celebrating new heroes, attention quickly turned to conditions off the pitch.

A tournament under pressure

Extreme summer heat across US host cities has led to major disruptions, delayed kick-offs, and mounting frustration among players and coaches. With temperatures frequently soaring above 30°C (86°F), and humidity pushing physical limits, matches have been played in exhausting conditions. Some players have publicly called for changes, and global players' union FIFPRO is reportedly reviewing proposals to extend halftime breaks to 20 minutes and introduce more frequent cooling pauses.

The issue looms large ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will also be held across North America. Nine of the sixteen designated host cities already face climate conditions rated as "extreme risk" for heat-related illness during the summer months. FIFA has acknowledged the issue, stating that "the protection of players must be at the centre," but concrete adjustments remain under discussion.

Adding to the chaos, thunderstorms have forced evacuations and match delays. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca criticized the decision to host the event in the US after his team's two-hour weather delay in Charlotte. "It's not just about the football anymore," one player told reporters. "It's about surviving the schedule."

Excitement on the pitch, empty seats in the stands

While South American and Arabic fans have filled stadiums with passion and energy, American turnout has been inconsistent. Matches involving European clubs have often played out in front of half-filled stands. The knockout match between Chelsea and Benfica saw fewer than 26,000 spectators in a venue built for over twice that number.

Despite blockbuster matchups, FIFA's website still lists thousands of unsold tickets for the semi-finals and final at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, scheduled for July 13. It's a worrying sign for an event designed to build anticipation ahead of 2026.

What was meant to be a high-profile dress rehearsal for North America's big football moment has exposed both the promise and the pitfalls of hosting global events in unfamiliar football territory. The expanded Club World Cup has provided drama, but also delivered a reality check.