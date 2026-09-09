Undercoders: "For us, Game Pass has been a very positive experience"

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Opinions have been somewhat divided at times regarding Game Pass and just how beneficial it really is for developers, publishers, and the gaming industry as a whole. Although there is some criticism, many also seem to be very satisfied, and the studio behind Denshattack!, Undercoders, apparently falls into the latter category.

In an interview with Automaton, game director David Jaumandreu says they've really enjoyed working with Microsoft's subscription service and explains:

"From the very beginning, we presented the game to Microsoft, and they liked it. We continued discussions for a long time until we were invited to be part of Game Pass. Of course, for a small team like ours, that's a very good opportunity because it puts the game in front of a lot of people. A lot of people get to play it, and if they like it, they can recommend it to others. So for us, it's been a very positive experience. A lot of people have played the game thanks to Game Pass, so we're glad we did it."

In the same interview, Jaumandreu also explains that Game Pass provides financial stability, even though it isn't enough on its own. They still have to sell a lot of games, but the arrangement does help alleviate the stress:

"Yeah, it gives you a little bit of air, so to speak, because there's some amount that's guaranteed even before you hit the market. It lowers the risk you're taking compared with not having a deal, so of course that's always a good thing. But I wouldn't say it takes away the pressure. You still need to deliver a very good game, and I don't think Microsoft would release something that doesn't meet its standards, even if you've already signed a deal, so you still have that pressure. You also still need to sell a certain number of copies to recoup the development costs, etc. But it does take away some of the financial stress because when you launch, you know you're getting at least a certain amount of money."

If you want to learn more about the slightly Jet Set Radio-inspired Denshattack!, we recommend checking out our review. The game is out now for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X - and it's included with Game Pass.