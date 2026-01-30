Under the Island release date revealed

HQ

If you like classic pixel role-playing games and bird's-eye view adventures like The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, then Under the Island might be a title you should keep an eye out for. Here, you play a young hero who, like so many others, has been given a heavy burden to bear on his young shoulders - namely, to save your island from sinking.

We are promised an adventure with at least six different environments to explore, several characters to get to know, delightful pixel graphics, secrets to find, and of course, lots of enemies to defeat. The premise of the title is described as follows:

"Say hello to Nia—our courageous plucky heroine, new to Seashell Island—who, after a few mishaps while getting to know the locals and surroundings, ends up on... not the best of terms with studious long-time local girl, Avocado. Together, they uncover an alarming mystery: the island is fated to sink into the ocean! Step into Nia's shoes, and battle ferocious monsters, solve intricate puzzles, and explore different, unique, vibrant ecosystems teeming with life. Along the way, you'll encounter a cast of unique and lovable characters, each with their own story to tell. Uncover the secrets hidden deep with the island, and find a way to save your new home before it's too late."

Developer Slime King Games and publisher Top Hat Studios have now revealed via a new trailer that the game will premiere on February 18 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. Check out the retro-inspired game below.