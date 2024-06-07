Under The Island has the feel of a classic Zelda

Last night during the Guerrilla Collective Showcase we saw the first trailer for Under The Island, a 2D action adventure that evokes the nostalgia of 90's adventure games, especially The Legend of Zelda: A link to the Past and Link's Awakening. The official premise reads:

"Explore a charmingly 90s fantasy world in this 2D action RPG! Save your island home from sinking, and become a hero in the process. Encounter monsters, solve puzzles, and unleash the joy of exploration and discovering secrets. Under the Island celebrates the feeling of self-directed, open adventure, capturing those childhood feelings of hoping to discover hidden secrets and corners of the world as you rummaged around in the backyard as a kid."

You can check out the trailer below, and you can also add Under The Island to your Steam wishlist here, although no release date has been revealed yet.