Under the Island gets a charming release trailer

In late January, we announced that the Zelda III-inspired Under the Island finally had a premiere date, and now it's available for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. With that, a launch trailer has been released, giving us a closer look at the adventure.

In Under the Island, we once again take on the role of a youngster who has been given the responsibility of the world on our shoulders after Seashell Island has begun to sink. Developer Slime King Games promises that we will get to "explore colorful regions, battle strange creatures, and uncover the ancient mysteries" and visit "eerie sentient greenhouses, frozen caverns, and chaotic sawmills" and much more.

Check out the launch trailer below.