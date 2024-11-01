Under the Bed Games outlines what's next after Tales from Candleforth

HQ

At Gamelab Barcelona, we chatted with Chema Galante, producer at Under the Bed Games. Earlier this year, the studio released Tales from Candleforth, a short and creepy puzzler that proved to be a success, and now the small team is already thinking about what they can make next.

When we asked what Under the Bed Games was up to next, Galante had the following to say about its new game:

"You are a girl, fourteen years old more or less, working in a lighthouse in an archipelago, and you have to manage the traffic in the archipelago, but an asteroid impacts in your lighthouse, and everything changes. You are in a new dimension, like a horror-cosmic dimension, and everything you know is different now. [There are a lot of] travellers to help on the way, but the language is different, the information you have about the things you have in your lighthouse are different, and the way you communicate with the people has changed."

It seems that Under the Bed Games has the ambition for this title to be more of a thinking game, drawing players in and making them question a lot of things about their surroundings, other characters, and even themselves. Check out more details on what's next for Under the Bed Games in the full interview below: