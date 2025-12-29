Under Armour in Stranger Things? Fans spot major costume blunder in Season 5

HQ

You'd think this couldn't happen, even if it's not quite as bad as the Starbucks coffee in Game of Thrones. But just as in the expensive HBO production, fans have now found fault with the costly final season of Stranger Things.

It's a major anachronism from the costume department. In a scene where Holly struggles to break free in Dimension X, an Under Armour print is clearly visible on her sleeve. A brand that, of course, didn't exist at all in the 80s, when the series takes place.

On Reddit and other forums, reactions are mixed. Some see it as a bit of a sport to find this kind of error, which often only the most dedicated actually discover. Others find it quite embarrassing when the production and the team actually miss this.

The error is of course totally irrelevant to the story itself, but is a perfect example of how modern films and series are actually seen right down to the seams by viewers.