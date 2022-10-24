Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection receives poor reception upon arrival on PC

HQ

It seems that Nathan Drake has not had the expected reception on its arrival on PC, and in fact it is the most discreet release of a PlayStation exclusive on the platform so far.

That's according to SteamDB, which has tracked both active players and sales of the Legacy of Thieves collection, which includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The collection only saw a peak concurrent player count of 10,851 players, while other Sony titles in their opening weekend saw much higher numbers, such as God of War (73,000), Horizon: Zero Dawn (56,000) or Marvel's Spider-Man (66,000).

The situation is likely to be due to a number of factors, including the fact that the game came out at a time of many major releases and that people have not paid full attention to it. There's also the fact that the Uncharted games have been out on PlayStation 4 for a long time now and have been some of the best-selling titles on the console, which explains why many people have been able to play them in the past, and even the enhanced version on PS5.

We've been able to see first-hand how this version performs on PC, and we can assure you that it's one of Sony's best ports to date. You can check it out in the gameplay captured below.