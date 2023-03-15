Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Uncharted, Street Fighter V, Life is Strange 3, Untitled Goose Game and more join PlayStation Plus

Some amazing games and a very promising one will be available next week.

Sony decided to reveal some of the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue in its State of Play last month, and the inclusion of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Tchia, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Rainbow Six: Extraction and Ghostwire Tokyo made the line-up seem pretty good. Turns out, it's even better than that.

The Japanese console-maker has now announced all of the games that will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra on March 21, and there are plenty of gems coming:

PS Plus Premium members can also look forward to this classic trio the same day:

