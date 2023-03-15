Uncharted, Street Fighter V, Life is Strange 3, Untitled Goose Game and more join PlayStation Plus

HQ

Sony decided to reveal some of the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Extra catalogue in its State of Play last month, and the inclusion of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Tchia, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, Rainbow Six: Extraction and Ghostwire Tokyo made the line-up seem pretty good. Turns out, it's even better than that.

The Japanese console-maker has now announced all of the games that will be added to PlayStation Plus Extra on March 21, and there are plenty of gems coming:

PS Plus Premium members can also look forward to this classic trio the same day: