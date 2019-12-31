Uncharted movie loses its director after schedule clash

The long-in-development movie adaptation of Uncharted is getting ever closer, but when the film does finally go into production, it'll do so with a new director at the helm after Travis Knight (Bumblebee) was ruled out due to a scheduling clash.

If you want someone to blame, you can point the finger at Tom Holland, who has Spider-Man commitments next summer that simply can't be moved, which in turn has pushed the Uncharted project back, making it impossible for Knight to direct the movie.

Sources close to Deadline say that Sony's commitment to the movie adaptation of one of PlayStation's most iconic franchises is a priority and that these teething issues will merely result in a new director being appointed and, subsequently, a new release date. In a nutshell: don't worry, it's still going to get made.

Whether it'll be any good or not is another matter entirely. Films based on video games have a long history of mediocrity, but with Tom Holland and Mark Whalberg still signed up for duty, maybe Uncharted could succeed where so many attempts have failed in the past.