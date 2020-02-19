Uncharted movie draws inspiration from A Thief's End

If there's one video game-themed film that nearly all of us are looking forward to it's the upcoming Uncharted movie, which will star Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg and is set to hit cinemas on March 5, 2021.

Hopes are high largely because of Naughty Dog's flair for storytelling, something which we're all hoping will translate to the big screen. Having names like Holland and Wahlberg on the ticket certainly doesn't hurt either.

Now, in a recent interview, the man set to play Nathan Drake, Tom Holland, has revealed that the movie has taken inspiration from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, the last full release in the series and one of the absolute best games of this console generation.

"If I'm honest, one of my favourite video games ever is the fourth Uncharted game... Unbelievable. And lots of the inspiration from the film has come from that game in particular," Holland told IGN.

"It was interesting when I sat down with [Sony Pictures Chairman] Tom Rothman and we were talking about video games, and I was like 'Oh, I've just finished Uncharted.' And he was like 'Well, why don't you play Nathan Drake?' I remember being like, 'I would do anything to play Nathan Drake. Please, that would be amazing.' So yeah, we start shooting in like four weeks.

Marky Mark Wahlberg is set to play Drake's cigar-smoking friend Sully, and Holland was talking up the casting, saying that he thinks he'll be "amazing" in the role.

The actor also pointed out that his portrayal of Drake was going to be "a very young, fresh take on the character because, obviously, we didn't get to meet him all that much when he was younger. But it's a pretty awesome movie, and it's global. We travel the world, we see some amazing places, and Mark Wahlberg and I are going to have a great summer together."