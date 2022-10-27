Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted looks to be Sony's weakest PC release yet

The launch week hasn't been as impressive with this PlayStation PC title.

The fact that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection now looks to be Sony's weakest PC release to date could, of course, have many explanations. For one thing, they're actually five to six-year-old-games at a relatively high price tag, and it's probably not a wild guess to think that many people probably already had time to play them on PlayStation 4. The PC release also coincided with Gotham Knights, A Plague Tale: Requiem and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II campaign, three brand new and massive games that have obviously attracted a lot of people.

In fact, looking at the numbers, Nathan Drake's collection underperforms badly when compared to other Sony titles released on PC after a period of console exclusivity. A paltry 10,851 were sold during the release weekend, which isn't even enough to earn a spot on the Steam Top 100. That's compared to Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, Spider-Man and God of War, which had anywhere from just under 30,000 to over 70,000 during their respective launch weekends. See the image below for more detailed figures.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

